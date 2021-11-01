 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $234,900

This 4 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms in Waukegan's Northside is in very good condition. Hardwood floors in Living room, Kitchen has ceramic tile and plenty of cabinet space. Sliders lead to a balcony that looks out to the fenced in yard. Shared master bath. Lower level features 2 bedrooms and full bathroom, and a family room. Also has access to yard. Large patio, shed, attached 2 car garage. Home is on a dead end street. All appliances are included. FHA offers welcomed. Very easy to show.

