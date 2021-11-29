Awesome custom 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2080 sqft southern colonial aluminum sided home overlooking renown Glen Flora County Club 3rd hole! Enter into spacious living room glistening hardwood flooring and cozy brick wood burning fireplace for cozy days and winter nights. living room flows into a large sunroom which flows onto a large wood deck. Formal dining room with hardwood flooring and a half bath on main floor! Multitude of windows throughout the home as well. Updated kitchen with extra large breakfast bar overlooking the family room. Sweeping wood staircase to second floor with open views of entryway. Four large bedrooms with two having great views of golf course from both second floor French doors to the front balcony. All bedrooms have large closets three being walk ins. A full bath upstairs. Great view of golf course from second floor! Full partially finished walk out basement with dry bar, laundry and full bath. Attached 2.5 car garage with opener. Concrete driveway. Huge wooden deck off back and partially fenced in backyard. Take a look! Basement bath 2020. Kitchen remodel 2017. Roof 2015. Hot water heater 2014. Let all the love given this home be transferred to you. Home Warranty included!
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $238,888
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha prosecutor and Kyle Rittenhouse's former attorney respond to Rittenhouse's comments on Fox News
"He would be wise to remember that being found not guilty by a jury is not the same thing as being innocent," prosecutor Thomas Binger said.
A Somers man is being held on a $100,000 bond, charged with recklessly endangering safety for his involvement in a Nov. 7 shooting in Downtown…
A series of undercover drug purchases earlier this year have led to five felony charges against a 25-year-old Kenosha man, who made an appeara…
Carl the Kenosha Turkey, Forest Park neighborhood’s most famous fowl, has become a centerpiece once again.
Behind the rumors and caricatures, Huber was a complicated man with dreams that will remain unfulfilled
We got a lot of things wrong about Anthony Huber.
A 26-year-old Kenosha man is being held on a $100,000 cash bond in the Kenosha County Jail on nine felony charges, including five for false im…
The video of Ahmaud Arbery's shotgun death was a shocking piece of evidence that suddenly brought the Black man's killing into the national consciousness.
UPDATE: Kenosha man has died from injuries suffered in a head-on crash late Friday afternoon; two others hospitalized
SOMERS — A Kenosha man has died from injuries suffered in a head-on crash late Friday afternoon on Highway 31 between Highway M and Highway KR.
Pleasant Prairie police seeking two women who allegedly stole from store, assaulted off-duty clerk who photographed them
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Police are seeking two women who allegedly stole merchandise from a footwear store at the Premium Outlets then assaulted an…
A 33-year-old Kenosha man faces eight felony drug charges after a series of undercover purchases earlier this year.