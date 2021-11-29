4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $238,888

Awesome custom 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2080 sqft southern colonial aluminum sided home overlooking renown Glen Flora County Club 3rd hole! Enter into spacious living room glistening hardwood flooring and cozy brick wood burning fireplace for cozy days and winter nights. living room flows into a large sunroom which flows onto a large wood deck. Formal dining room with hardwood flooring and a half bath on main floor! Multitude of windows throughout the home as well. Updated kitchen with extra large breakfast bar overlooking the family room. Sweeping wood staircase to second floor with open views of entryway. Four large bedrooms with two having great views of golf course from both second floor French doors to the front balcony. All bedrooms have large closets three being walk ins. A full bath upstairs. Great view of golf course from second floor! Full partially finished walk out basement with dry bar, laundry and full bath. Attached 2.5 car garage with opener. Concrete driveway. Huge wooden deck off back and partially fenced in backyard. Take a look! Basement bath 2020. Kitchen remodel 2017. Roof 2015. Hot water heater 2014. Let all the love given this home be transferred to you. Home Warranty included!