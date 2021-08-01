4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $239,000

***MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED, PLEASE BRING HIGHEST & BEST. GORGEOUS brick 1940 home-INCREDIBLE wooded 1/2 acre+ LOT backs up to 9th hole of BONNIE BROOK GOLF COURSE! MOVE IN READY-OVER 3000 SQ FEET.. plus walk out basement! Some new floors and fresh paint! LOVELY entry and large breezeway to garage. Spacious living room w/hardwood floors. Kitchen w/ breakfast nook & corian counters. Elegant formal dining room. First floor master suite w/incredible new gas logged fireplace, delux bath that has a shower with 9 shower heads, heated floors, dual sinks (first floor laundry)-Master bedroom closet is ENORMOUS!!! -Sliders from master suite to wrap around deck. Three more good sized bedrooms upstairs... (one was original master w/ full bathroom). Newer furnace, central air,hot water heater & roof (2017 apx). 2005 elec. updated. Professionally landscaped lot, circular drive. Garden shed off back of garage.