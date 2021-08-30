4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $249,900

First time buyer got cold feet! Their loss, your gain! Completely remodeled from bottom up, newer windows/sidings/kitchen, granite countertops & center island, bamboo wood floors in LR/kitchen/hallway, custom made granite kitchen sink, stone backsplash, upgraded kitchen cabinets, custom made bathrooms w/ granite including sink, porcelain flooring, granite shelving, 3BR on upper level w/ mirrored closets, 4 inches casing, large rear deck/gutters, porcelain tile flooring in whole lower level, whirlpool tub, Newer C/Air, furnace/hot water heater, 2 car detached garage w/ opener/transmitters w/ extra parking for 8 cars, landscaped yard w/ flowery tree, brick front walkway, stucco and vinyl siding, located on a dead end street, country living within the city, storage underneath deck.