Welcome home to your brick beauty! This charming brick two-story is loaded with character and history. The main floor is thoughtfully laid out with a sunny living area, complete with a cozy fireplace. The floors throughout the house are mostly hardwood, for easy cleanup! The kitchen was recently remodeled with beautiful and neutral maple cabinets, all stainless appliances too! The dining area is adjacent to the kitchen, perfect for gathering with friends and family. There is also a powder room and a bonus room that could be used as an office or bedroom. Upstairs you'll find three generously sized bedrooms. The main bathroom has been updated with stunning marble tile throughout. On the lower level there's an additional full bathroom and plenty of storage. Contact today, this one won't last!
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $249,999
