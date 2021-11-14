4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $277,000

A Classic Historic brick home located on beautiful Sheridan Road! An Italianate style with amazing details this home is over 4,000 sq. feet on a lovely fenced double lot with pretty trees and gardens. Built in 1857 for a prominent Civil War surgeon, the home features a grand welcoming foyer and staircase, 2 parlors each with a marble fireplace, several sets of pocket doors, a main floor library/den, conservatory, very spacious formal dining room (look at the beautiful wood floors here!) kitchen with adjoining butler pantry, many original glass front cabinets, and a convenient full bath nearby. There are 12' ceilings on the majority of the main floor, 9' tall windows reaching down to floor level, wide trim and moldings, custom window treatments, period wallpaper, and patterned wall to wall carpets, all specifically sourced to be appropriate for the era of the home. Upstairs has 5 bedrooms (one is tandem), a spacious landing, gorgeous 7' tall arched windows, full bath, walk-in closet. A wide wrap around front porch greets you to this home, there is a covered back porch, the antique wrought iron fence was just recently installed - so much love was put into this home to restore it to its original glory (it had been a 5 unit when the current owner undertook his renovation) -- Looking for that special buyer to finish the restoration! This is a great opportunity to own an amazing piece of history and an iconic Historic home!