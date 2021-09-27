4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $279,500

Wonderful Detail in This English Tudor Located on a beautiful street. Only 2 Families have ever lived here. Current Owners have given so much attention to detail with the gorgeous woodwork and crown molding. Comfortable Den/Library off of the living room. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace. Generous size formal dining and hardwood floors throughout. Large custom kitchen was once crafted by Exclusive Woodworking with separate wet-bar. . Enclosed back porch. Big bedrooms with walk up 3rd floor to 3 more rooms which could easily be converted to two small bedrooms with a shared office/playroom for the kids or teens. Brick Paver Driveway. Central AC. The property has underground utilities. Close to Vista Health. Bring your personal touches to this gem. Discover Waukegan Lakefront & Art District. Garage has Loft Storage Area