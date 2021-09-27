4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $299,900

Grand English Tudor as toured on the Historic House Walk. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Comfortable living room and dining room. Crown Moulding. Relax with morning coffee in the den/home office space. Fireplace with gas logs. A nice staircase leads up to the 2nd and 3rd floors. New luxurious suite on 3rd floor with primary bedroom and huge modern bath with separate tub and glass shower enclosure. Terrific glass and ceramic tile patterns. 3 large bedrooms on the 2nd floor with great built-ins and nooks. Abundant closet spaces. Great size workable kitchen has a huge sink and new casement windows. Built-in Appliances and a bonus warming drawer. Great for entertaining. The grand finale is the enclosed 3 seasons room overlooking a very deep lush backyard & garden for wonderful happy hours for years to come. Central AC, Zoned Mechanicals. Updated Windows. 2 car garage. Tankless water heater. A Must See.