4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $299,900

Rare opportunity to own this impeccably maintained brick tri-level home in the desirable Buckley Hills subdivision. This home truly has it all. Three bedrooms upstairs, closet systems installed. Updated bathroom, hardwood floors, kitchen with tons of cabinetry, dining room with a view of the private backyard oasis, extra large pantry, wood burning fireplace in the family room with built in shelving on either side, french doors that lead to the living room. Great flow. Upgraded electrical throughout with recessed lighting in all of the rooms. Upgraded steel exterior doors with heavy duty full view locking storm doors. The lower level offers an additional 800sq ft of living space with heated floors! Lower level also provides a 4th bedroom with new flooring, and a large rec room with access to outside which could easily be converted into additional bedrooms, an in-law setup, a workout room or whatever your imagination desires. The star of this home is the extensively landscaped yard; over $60k in upgrades spent. Many ornamental trees, perennials, awesome brick paver patio & firepit. Professionally graded with drainage installed throughout. The oversized 2 car Garage has a workshop and covered patio in the back. Come check out all this gem of a home has to offer! Nothing to do here but move in and relax!!