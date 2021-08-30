4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $309,900

Spacious Victorian 4 bedroom home with Gurnee Schools!!! Desirable Country Lane subdivision hosts beautiful park, pond & steps to bike path.(just west of Midlane Country Club!) Welcoming front porch... Dramatic entry and staircase. Interior of home recently painted! Elegant formal dining room, lovely Hardwood floors on main floor, Upgraded stunning kitchen w/ island, pantry closet, newer stainless steel appliances, granite counters, under counter lighting & in cabinet lighting, breakfast nook and open to family room warmed with gas logged fireplace. Adjacent Huge 3 season room w/fireplace, skylights, vaulted ceilings.. all overlooks private wooded back yard with patio and deck. 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs. 3 1/2 baths total. Good sized closets. Full finished basement with rec room, game room w/bar and 3rd fireplace, utility room & laundry room, two at home office areas. 2 car attached garage. 10 year new roof.& 10 year new furnace. Move in ready-well maintained!! Call now! EZ to show!