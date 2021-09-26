This is the floor plan and yard you have been waiting for! IMMACULATE! This Beautifully crafted 4-Bedroom, 2.5-Bathroom home is tucked away on a Cul De Sac just minutes away from Midlane Country Club. The front double doors open into the living room with Vaulted Ceilings and Large windows allowing for Natural Light throughout! The conveniently located Dining Area flows right into the Large Kitchen where there is additional seating at the Breakfast Bar and designated Eat-in Area. Extensive storage space in the Designated Pantry and Built-in Desk. Just off the Kitchen is the tranquil Three Season Room! This room is the perfect place to relax or entertain your guests! Featuring a Dry Bar and full access to the deck through sliding doors. Get ready to make this room your favorite spot in the house! Cozy up inside next to the Wood-Burning Fireplace in the Family Room. The Mudroom is shared with Main Floor Laundry. Oversized 3-Car Garage! Head upstairs to the spacious Master Bedroom with a Vaulted Ceiling and an En Suite Bathroom! Down the hall is the Second Bedroom that could also be used as an office. Take advantage of a Full Bathroom upstairs conveniently located between the additional Third and Fourth Bedrooms. Head all the way downstairs to a spacious Basement that is a canvas to customize however you would like! Do not worry about all of your stuff as there is plenty of space in the Oversized Storage Room! The exterior of this home is top notch. Enjoy TWO deck spaces that overlook the meticulously Landscaped Backyard. This backyard space creates the optimal BBQ experience! Extremely well-crafted home! Come see it today!
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $314,900
