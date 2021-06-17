 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $83,975

Calling All Investors! Perfect opportunity to purchase a Brick 2 Story, 2,079 Sq. Ft. 4 bedroom 2 bath property with much potential for positive rental income or flip. Sold As-Is, No warranties, Buyer responsible for all repairs. Cash only.

