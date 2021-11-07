 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winthrop Harbor - $179,900

Nice Ranch on Harbor's east side on double corner lot! (100 x 148) Three bedrooms and one bath with private master on separate side of house. Kitchen and living room are open with table area, hardwood floors and plenty of oak cabinets, partial basement holds extra bedroom and laundry, enclosed front and back porches, detached 2 car garage, shed and fully fenced yard. Newer furnace and central air, updated electric. A little TLC will make this a gem.

