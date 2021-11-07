Nice Ranch on Harbor's east side on double corner lot! (100 x 148) Three bedrooms and one bath with private master on separate side of house. Kitchen and living room are open with table area, hardwood floors and plenty of oak cabinets, partial basement holds extra bedroom and laundry, enclosed front and back porches, detached 2 car garage, shed and fully fenced yard. Newer furnace and central air, updated electric. A little TLC will make this a gem.
4 Bedroom Home in Winthrop Harbor - $179,900
4 Bedroom Home in Winthrop Harbor - $179,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
WATCH NOW: Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Day 3: Video of shootings played in courtroom; detective testified
Videos of the shootings that led to the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse were online essentially from the moment the shots were fired.
The mother of a Kenosha Unified charter school student wants to observe her son during the school day following claims that classroom disrupti…
Throughout the community, it is hard to miss the window decals and framed certificates of businesses proudly displaying their accomplishments …
Kenosha Police and Fire Department personnel responded to this two-vehicle accident just before 11 a.m. Friday at the busy intersection of Hig…
- Updated
For Alberto Speed of Kenosha, the outcome of Kyle Rittenhouse's trial — and the political battles over the case — feel personal.
A 40-year-old Kenosha man free on a $2,500 cash bond for allegedly robbing a city bar faces four new felony charges for returning to that busi…
On the morning after Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two, of the many videos circulating online one that drew particular outrage w…
Testimony continues in the third day of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha. Watch the proceedings here.
- Updated
RACINE COUNTY — Sheriff Christopher Schmaling is recommending five members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, three appointed by Democrats and two by Republicans, be criminally charged for having waived the law requiring the use of Special Voting Deputies during elections in 2020, he announced in a Wednesday afternoon news release.
Testimony continues in the fifth day of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha. Watch the proceedings here.