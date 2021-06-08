 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Winthrop Harbor - $194,500

4 Bedroom Home in Winthrop Harbor - $194,500

4 Bedroom Home in Winthrop Harbor - $194,500

Home sweet home! Curb appeal at its finest. Home features a large living room and family room for entertainment. Nice stained hardwood floors throughout the main level. Kitchen door leads to a large wood deck perfect for summer grilling. 3 bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Additional 4th bedroom or office space on lower lever. Large laundry/ utility room. Great size backyard with storage shed in addition to your 2 car garage. This home has it all, just a few minutes away from the lake. New roof in 2018 View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert