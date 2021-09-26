4 Bedroom Home in Winthrop Harbor - $197,000

Someone else's loss is your gain! Financing fell thru! Have FHA APPRAISAL at 197000!! Immaculate ranch! 3 bedrooms up with 1 and a half baths, large living room with wood burning fireplace and new laminate floors. also eat in kitchen. Downstairs you have a 4th bedroom, a large family room, another full bath and utility room. All this plus a 1 car attached garage and a 2 car detached garage. Located on Winthrop Harbor's west side close to schools. Easy to show! Very quick close possible!! Must see!!