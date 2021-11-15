4 Bedroom Home in Winthrop Harbor - $199,000

Quiet treelined streets with sidewalks. Walking distance to both elementary schools. Three bedrooms upstairs, and a huge fourth bedroom downstairs, there is plenty of room for family and friends. Open concept galley kitchen with tons of storage & new stainless appliances. A favored feature is the vaulted ceiling in the family room. The partially finished basement has the fourth bedrooom, an office area, and a framed & stubbed bathroom! There is a fully fenced backyard and nice deck!