4 Bedroom Home in Winthrop Harbor - $219,900

Spacious Tri-Level located east of Sheridan Rd on an Oversized Wooded Corner Lot, is ready for new Owners!! Kitchen has been updated with an Abundance of Oak Cabinets, Granite Countertop and Built in Mirrored Cabinet for storage! Light and Bright LR with Large Bow Window on Main Floor! Upper Level has a Large Master BR with WI Closet, two additional BRS, shared Bath and Newer Vinyl Windows! Lower Level features a Huge FR with Brick Gas Fireplace for Chilly Winter evenings. 4th BR, and 2nd Bath with Shower. Huge 3 Car extra deep Garage, partially Fenced Yard, and side apron for Plenty of Parking. Roofed Screened Porch to enjoy summer evenings without pesky mosquitoes! Concrete patio between house an garage is perfect for BBQ grilling! Some updating, Flooring, and your Personal touches could make this home a real GEM! Great quiet neighborhood and minutes to Shopping, Schools, Parks, the WI/IL border, Lake Michigan Beaches and Marinas, and Train for the Commuter! This is an Estate sale - All Appliances and Garage Heater AS-IS.