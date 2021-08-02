4 Bedroom Home in Winthrop Harbor - $294,900

Forget subdivision living! Get that rural feeling in this custom built, 1 owner home on a dead end street backing up to 11 acres of Village owned woods, giving privacy and beautiful views during all 4 seasons. Main floor features open concept kitchen/family room combo w/fireplace, office or extra bedroom, laundry & powder room. 2nd floor with new carpet & updated main bath. Spacious master with cathedral ceilings, half moon window & walk-in closet offers updated bath with separate shower and whirlpool tub! Full finished basement with family room and office/bedroom, 2 storage areas and walk-out stairs to attached 2.5 car garage. New roof in 2020. Fresh, neutral paint in most rooms. List price includes BUILDABLE 70X149 ft. lot just east of the house at 1430 2nd St. that includes a 2.5 car garage. PIN# 04-03-301-010. Seller will consider selling the house without vacant lot for $268,900. MLS #11175310