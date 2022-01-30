4 Bedroom Home in Zion - $120,000

Be the first to know
The Somers Village Board voted unanimously Tuesday evening to support a Department of Transportation proposal to eliminate the dangerous north…
ANTIOCH, Ill. — The Antioch Police Department is continuing to ask anyone who thinks they may have seen a missing Antioch man to contact inves…
A new large distribution center is going up in Kenosha and has cleared an additional hurdle in the permitting process.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village police said Sunday there were no apparent signs of trauma upon discovering the body of a retired Kenosha police off…
A 22-year-old Kenosha woman with a long criminal history will spend three years in a state prison after a conviction for second-degree sexual …
Had it not been for an 11th-hour entry by a third party, a motion hearing on behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday morning may have ended as qu…
The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department has identified two people who were killed in separate accidents last week.
For nearly 50 years Don Herman has been plowing and checking ice thickness of the state's largest inland lake known for its walleye and, in February, its sturgeon spearing season.
Multiple vehicles were involved in a traffic incident just north of 52nd Street on Green Bay Road (Highway 31) late Friday afternoon, temporar…
The Kenosha city government will see a familiar face again in the clerk-treasurer’s office.
