4 Bedroom Home in Zion - $129,350

Awesome 4 bed 1.5 bath move in ready home with amazing Equity potential !! FHA approved! Great for 1st home owners or investors. Home has newer roof newer AC window units Steam heating 1 1/2 car garage and a big backyard for fun and family events! Price to sell quick ! Home is bing sold As is. Motivated sellers! All offers are welcome.

