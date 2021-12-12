 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Zion - $129,500

4 Bedroom Home in Zion - $129,500

Awesome 4 bed 1.5 bath move in ready home with amazing Equity potential !! Great for 1st home owners or investors. Home has newer roof newer AC window units Steam heating 1 1/2 car garage and a big backyard for fun and family events! Price to sell quick ! Home is bing sold As is. Motivated sellers! All offers are welcome.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rittenhouse hints that potential libel lawsuits could be coming

Rittenhouse hints that potential libel lawsuits could be coming

It’s been speculated since soon after Aug. 25, 2020, that Kyle Rittenhouse may file multimillion-dollar lawsuits against pundits and media outlets for slander and/or libel. Lawsuits are also possible against his former attorneys John Pierce and Lin Wood, who Rittenhouse have said were out for their own benefit after inserting themselves into his defense after his Aug. 26, 2020, arrest.

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom

"If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off," Better.com CEO Vishal Garg said on a Zoom webinar last week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert