Awesome 4 bed 1.5 bath move in ready home with amazing Equity potential !! Great for 1st home owners or investors. Home has newer roof newer AC window units Steam heating 1 1/2 car garage and a big backyard for fun and family events! Price to sell quick ! Home is bing sold As is. Motivated sellers! All offers are welcome.
4 Bedroom Home in Zion - $129,500
