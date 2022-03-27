4 Bedroom Home in Zion - $149,900

CHARACTER AND CHARM GALORE IN THIS 2 STORY HOME! Enclosed Heated Sun Porch with New Windows!!! Main Floor Living Room with Open Atmosphere to Dining Room both with Gleaming Laminate Wood Flooring! Kitchen Features Brand New Refrigerator, plus a Dishwasher, Stove, and Microwave. Kitchen also Features a Big Beautiful Picture Window to enjoy the Sunlight. Full Remodeled Bath with Ceramic Tub Surround, Jacuzzi Jetted Tub, New Vanity, New Ceramic Flooring, New Toilet and Fixtures! Plus Private Office - Nice and Quiet! Upstairs Features New Carpet on Stairs and Landing, plus 3 Good Sized Bedrooms - 2 with Walk-In-Closets! Full Basement with 4th Bedroom, Escape Window in Basement, Laundry Area with Washer, Dryer, Toilet, and Sink, and All New Plumbing! Plus Storage Area! Enjoy the Newly Fenced Back Yard (2 Years New), Shed with Concrete Floor, and Plenty of Parking with 6 Spots on the Asphalt Pad! Roof 3 Years New! Furnace 2007, A/C 5 Years New, Hot Water Heater 1 Year New! All Redone Elec in 2020. Must See to Appreciate!