4 Bedroom Home in Zion - $159,900

ADORABLE!! 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH IN BEACH PARK SHOOL DISTRICT!!! MOVE-IN READY!! ALL NEW CARPET AND PAINT!! SHARP KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE! This home has a FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM - huge plus!!! FULL BATH ON EACH FLOOR - for EVERYONE'S convenience!!!! Both baths remodeled in 2019!!! GENEROUS SIZED DECK - freshly painted - perfect for entertaining!! Lots of room for family football games - or a simple game of catch! Vacant city lot next door makes this yard feel huge! Schedule your tour today - you can be settled in time to host Christmas dinner!!

