4 Bedroom Home in Zion - $169,900

LARGE FAMILY HOME WITH IN LAW ARRANGEMENT. APPLIANCES INCLUDE 2ND LOT INCLUDED. 2 BEDROOM FULL BATH 1ST FLOOR. 2ND FLOOR 2 BEDROOMS FULL BATH. DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. FENCED YARD. INTERIOR OF HOME IS GOOD CONDITION. JOINING LOT ADDRESS 3217 EZRA, PIN 3 0428130007 LOT SIZE. 1475. 50 X 132.

