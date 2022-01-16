LARGE FAMILY HOME WITH IN LAW ARRANGEMENT. APPLIANCES INCLUDE 2ND LOT INCLUDED. 2 BEDROOM FULL BATH 1ST FLOOR. 2ND FLOOR 2 BEDROOMS FULL BATH. DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. FENCED YARD. INTERIOR OF HOME IS GOOD CONDITION. JOINING LOT ADDRESS 3217 EZRA, PIN 3 0428130007 LOT SIZE. 1475. 50 X 132.
4 Bedroom Home in Zion - $169,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mount Pleasant is paying nearly quadruple the most recent assessed fair market price for the property of one of the last Foxconn holdouts.
A 26-year-old Kenosha man and a 25-year-old woman are facing felony drug and other charges resulting from a search warrant executed in September.
A longtime Kenosha restaurant has closed its doors.
Vinson again makes plea for a new attorney; judge tells Somers House defendant he won't get new counsel
The Kenosha man accused of killing three and injuring three at Somers House Tavern got into a heated exchange with Kenosha County Circuit Cour…
The Kenosha Unified School District has moved 21 schools to virtual learning reporting COVID-19 cases at or above the district’s 3% threshold …
Two new felony charges were filed this week against a 31-year-old Kenosha man who faces five felony counts after his arrest last month.
UPDATE: A total of 13 KUSD schools switching to virtual learning protocols due to COVID-19 resurgence; more approaching threshold
Kenosha Unified now has 13 schools that will move to or already have temporarily converted to virtual learning after reporting COVID-19 cases …
Another day came with the same demands by the man charged with a triple homicide at the Somers House last April.
The Kenosha Fire Department located human remains Tuesday afternoon within in the fire-burned debris of the Model Market, where a blaze destro…
A Burger King robbery that left a Milwaukee girl dead was staged, and she was in on it, investigators allege in court documents filed Friday.