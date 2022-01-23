 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Zion - $189,900

4 Bedroom Home in Zion - $189,900

You'll notice the attention to detail in every inch of this better than new 4 bed, 1 bath home with full basement, large yard, and detached 2 car garage. Completely remodeled eat-in kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances, and custom tiled backsplash with sliders to a private patio. Hardwood flooring throughout the house with carpet in all 4 sizeable bedrooms. Totally updated full bath with new vanity, custom tiled shower, and new flooring. The full basement is unfinished with the potential for entertaining space/storage. All new flooring, lighting, and paint. New a/c and sump pump.

