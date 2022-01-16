 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Zion - $189,999

Spacious 4-bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms on the East side of Zion. Space will not be an issue. Beautiful hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, wonderful kitchen cabinets and Central Air Conditioner. Brand new roof. Home offers Detached Garage on the rear of home. Home is fully fenced for those who have pets or are looking for privacy.

