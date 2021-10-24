The one you have been waiting and holding on for! Everything new! This 4 bedroom 2 full bath home has it all. Parking in the Rear of Home. Fenced in Yard for Privacy and peace of mind. Lots of space for everyone. Home offers New Appliances, New Light Fixtures, Newer Furnace installed 2020, New Hardwood Flooring, New Carpet, New Windows, New Roof, New Gutters, New Completely Redone Bathrooms, Updated Electricity, Updated Plumbing and New Fresh Paint. Peace of mind is obtainable! Come see this Gem soon. Low Taxes!
4 Bedroom Home in Zion - $198,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATE: WATCH NOW: Local girl, 12, rushed younger kids to safety as gunfire erupted outside Kenosha gas station Friday; Police still investigating
When gunfire broke out Friday afternoon at a local gas station, 12-year-old Yamelli Oshkeshequoam acted quickly, rushing her 9-year-old brothe…
Wilmot Union High School teachers, staff majority casts vote of no confidence in School Board; Board President blames morale issues on 'outside agitators"
WILMOT — A majority of Wilmot Union High School teachers and staff members have cast a vote of “no confidence” in the School Board, according …
WATCH NOW: Sheriff gives update on shooting at Bristol gas station of suspect linked to Chicago homicide
BRISTOL — Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies, attempting to stop a stolen vehicle associated with a homicide in Chicago, shot an armed suspect …
Kenosha Police said the shooting that left three people dead and two seriously injured late Tuesday night in a normally quiet north-side neigh…
Three people were killed and two were injured, both reported early Wednesday to be in critical condition, in a mass shooting late Tuesday on t…
Three suspects are in custody for the Oct. 8 shooting death of Marcus Giddens.
Federal charges for 12 Racine-area residents for roles in alleged large-scale, nationwide cocaine operation
- Updated
Eleven Racine residents, plus three others from Franksville, Kenosha and Milwaukee, have been charged with moving and selling large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine.
The man charged with a triple homicide at Somers House in April picked up a new felony charge Wednesday for a fight in jail.
Morgan Wallen announced as 2022 Country Thunder headliner; last summer's concert canceled after controversy
RANDALL — Morgan Wallen, who was not invited to attend the Country Music Awards in November despite having an album nominated for best of the …
- Updated
Homicide charges were formally filed against Eric N. Mehring, for the Oct. 2 crash.