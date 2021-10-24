 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Zion - $198,000

The one you have been waiting and holding on for! Everything new! This 4 bedroom 2 full bath home has it all. Parking in the Rear of Home. Fenced in Yard for Privacy and peace of mind. Lots of space for everyone. Home offers New Appliances, New Light Fixtures, Newer Furnace installed 2020, New Hardwood Flooring, New Carpet, New Windows, New Roof, New Gutters, New Completely Redone Bathrooms, Updated Electricity, Updated Plumbing and New Fresh Paint. Peace of mind is obtainable! Come see this Gem soon. Low Taxes!

