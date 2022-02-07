 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Zion - $199,890

4 Bedroom Home in Zion - $199,890

WELCOME HOME ! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom Ranch home with a complete finished basement .Main level has wood flooring through out the home , all bedrooms are fully carpeted . Get ready for family time with the fully finished basement can be used for family entertainment. One bedroom and one bathroom are located in the basement. Nice backyard for relaxation , detached 2 car garage can keep you warm from winter days. Schedule your home showing today !

