4 Bedroom Home in Zion - $225,000

Charming Victorian home with beautiful HARDWOOD FLOORS, OAK PANELED DOORS, and oak trim. Spacious kitchen with an ample amount of CHERRY CABINETS with a breakfast area. Traditional living room, family room, and dining room with a fireplace. 2nd floor could be used as a rental with the kitchenette that has a separate exterior entrance or it could be an additional bedroom or multi-purpose room The 3rd floor attic is a master bedroom with bathroom and lots of closets/storage space and has a VAULTED beamed ceiling AND SKYLIGHTS for added natural light. The basement is finished with a full bathroom and kitchenette. Enjoy lazy summer days relaxing on the large from porch. Must see this home to appreciate it's historic character! Home is located near parks, schools, shopping, and restaurants. View the Virtual 3D Tour to preview the home easily.

