4 Bedroom Home in Zion - $239,999

Taxes will be lower with Homestead Exemption. Nestled on a Quiet Cul-D-Sac in Zion sits this Beautiful Split-Level with a 2 1/2 Car Attached Garage. This Home Conveniently Includes 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bathroom as well as an Open Concept Kitchen/Dining/Living Room Area on the Main Level. The Lower Level Includes 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bathroom, a Family Room, and the Laundry Room. Newly updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, as well as new paint and new flooring throughout. When you move In, don't forget to enjoy our last days of great weather relaxing on the freshly painted deck out back.