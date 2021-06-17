 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Zion - $49,900

What a gem with some TLC you can have instant equity or a great investment. Loads of options with this 4 bedroom 2 bath house. There is a detached 2 car garage on a large corner lot. Lots of potential here, hurry as this one will not last. ** Mulitiple offers received** Highest and Best due by 6/8 at 5pm

