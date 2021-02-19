42-unit apartment complex proposed for historic Alford Building

Commissioners on Thursday also discussed a proposed 42-unit apartment complex within the historic, city-owned Alford Building, 702 58th St.
At the end of deliberations, the panel placed the pitch from BluePaint Development “on file” — a designation meaning the proposal was reviewed, but no firm recommendation was given.
In addition to the apartments, the prospect of ground-level retail is included in the latest sets of plans for the downtown building, which was constructed in the early 1930s and once housed Montgomery Ward and JCPenney department stores.