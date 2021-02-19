 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
42-unit apartment complex proposed for historic Alford Building
View Comments

42-unit apartment complex proposed for historic Alford Building

Commissioners on Thursday also discussed a proposed 42-unit apartment complex within the historic, city-owned Alford Building, 702 58th St.

At the end of deliberations, the panel placed the pitch from BluePaint Development “on file” — a designation meaning the proposal was reviewed, but no firm recommendation was given.

In addition to the apartments, the prospect of ground-level retail is included in the latest sets of plans for the downtown building, which was constructed in the early 1930s and once housed Montgomery Ward and JCPenney department stores.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert