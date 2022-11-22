43rd annual Mayor's Turkey Day Run in Downtown Kenosha on Thursday

The 43rd annual Mayor's Turkey Day Run, sponsored by the Kenosha Running Club, will be held on Thursday morning in Downtown Kenosha.

It will begin at 9 a.m. at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5501 First Ave., on the lakefront.

The course followed the Kenosha lakefront on city streets, bike paths and through parks. Mostly level, the course splits at the one-mile mark into routes to finish at 2 miles and 10k, with water stops at miles 2 and 4 for 10k runners.

Funds raised during this year's event will go to the Special Olympics and toward two scholarships to Kenosha County high school students.

The last chance to register is between 3-8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Kenosha Public Museum. The registration fee is $25, $20 for those age 14 or younger.

There is no same-day registration.

Runners must be alert to traffic, as this is not a closed course. Marshaling for the 10k course ends 80 minutes after the start. Bicycles, roller and/or in-line skates and skateboards are prohibited from the course.

Preparation for the event will start at 7 a.m. Thursday, including setting up the reviewing stand for the sound system. A timing company used for the race is due to arrive by 7:30 a.m.

Scouts Rescue will be on-hand for the race, and will follow the last runner/walker until they return to the finish line.

A medal ceremony will be held following the 2 mile and 10k races inside the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., starting at approximately 10 a.m. Fruit and water will be available outside the museum after the run for participants.

Award categories include: Mayor’s Cup Trophy for the overall male and female top finishers in 10k and 2-mile races; Age-group winners of 9 and younger; 5-year groups starting with 10-14 and ending with 75-79; one designation for runners 80 and older; Medals awarded to top three finishers in each gender age group.

T-shirts will be available to the first 1,500 race entrants. Door prizes may be awarded by random drawing while the race results are being determined.

The Kenosha Mayor’s Turkey Day Run began in 1906 as a Thanksgiving Day morning tradition, although it was not always held annually and stopped in the early 1950s. When the Kenosha Running Club formed in 1978, the race came back to life, growing into a popular event that draws nearly 3,000 runners, through good weather and bad.

Founded by Jim Ryan of Kenosha, the Kenosha Running Club is a gathering place for local runners of all ability levels, from casual runners to avid racers and ultra-marathoners. The club's goal is to promote and expand running, health and fitness in the Kenosha area, while contributing to the community through support of charitable causes and volunteer opportunities for its members.