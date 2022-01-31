5 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $329,900

*Multiple Offers: Highest & best offer due on Sunday at noon* Meticulously maintained and fabulously updated, your clients will not be disappointed in this Tiffany Farms home! Great curb appeal and awesome first impression as you walk through the updated front door and are greeted with shiplap in the foyer, volume ceilings in the living room, and a modern staircase with iron balusters. Loaded with light thanks to statement windows on the front and back of the home, the sellers will miss the view in the backyard and watching the wildlife that pass through with each season. Open concept main living area, the kitchen is updated with new high-end stainless steel appliances, a backsplash, breakfast bar and can lighting. The gas log fireplace recently received a facelift, the main level has hardwood floors and a flex room that could be used as an office or a play area. Four bedrooms upstairs with fresh paint and carpet. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, the en-suite was remodeled in 2021 and is truly stunning! The second-floor laundry is as functional as it is stylish, with new flooring and overhead cabinets for storage. The professionally finished, full-size basement adds an additional 1000 square feet of living space! Fabulous for entertaining and boarding out-of-town guests, the space features a huge rec room, bedroom (with an egress window), and full bath! The sellers loved spending evenings and weekends with friends on their beautifully constructed deck, new in 2019, the gazebo added in 2020. Situated on one of the BEST lots in the subdivision, the setting is AWESOME, with a pond and wooded area outback. The yard is fully fenced and has a shed for storage. New roof in 2017, wood trim was replaced/painted in 2020. Tiffany Farms is a desirable neighborhood located minutes away from the Metra and charming downtown Antioch restaurants, shopping, theatre & ice cream! Outdoor enthusiasts will love the location, close to Antioch's Aqua Center (pool), parks, and preserves! Quick drive to the Chain of Lakes & Wilmot Ski Resort! Welcome Home!