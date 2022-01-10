5 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $349,000

Welcome home to this spacious and updated home in the established Heron Harbor subdivision of Antioch! Upon arrival, you'll love that this home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the neighborhood. There is plenty of parking for all of your vehicles in the wide driveway and huge 3 car garage. The roof, windows AND siding are all new in 2019! Once you open the front door, you'll enter a foyer and comfortable living room and dining room with hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. The first floor also features a gorgeous brick fireplace in the wide-open Great Room, a guest bedroom that could also be a home office, along with a full bathroom! The second floor of the home has BRAND NEW CARPETING throughout and a large primary suite with an updated bathroom and a separate water closet, and a huge walk-in closet. There are two more nice-sized bedrooms and a bright open loft PLUS a super-convenient second-floor laundry room! The basement is another huge asset to the home in that it adds a TON of additional space to this already huge home! There's a finished Rec Room WITH POOL TABLE plus an extra bedroom with lots of possibilities- it could also be an exercise room, guest room, another home office, craft room, etc.! The oversized backyard is fantastic with a nice deck, hot tub, and stone patio plus a shed for extra storage. There's plenty of green grass for relaxing, playing and enjoying the great outdoors. One more reason to love this home is that it's located in the coveted Emmons School District in Antioch! Schedule your showing today!