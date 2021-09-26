 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $369,000

THIS CUSTOM HOME ON 1+ ACRES HAS 5 BEDROOMS, 4 FULL BATHS. 2 MASTER BEDROOMS! MAIN FLOOR MASTER BED ROOM HAS ACCESS TO SUNROOM. 2ND FLOOR MASTER BED ROOM HAS WHIRLPOOL TUB ,2 SIDED GAS FIRE PLACE & BALCONY.OPEN FLOOR PLAN GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. PRIVATE YARD. INSULATED & HEATED 3 CAR GARAGE. SOUGHT AFTER EMMONS GRADE SCHOOL! HIGHLY MOTIVATED SELLERS.

