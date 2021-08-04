Your place to spread out and breathe! Lovely executive style 2-story on cul-de-sac. Extremely private landscaped yard with stamped concrete patio and firepit, backing to pond, trail, and dedicated nature. One of the biggest models in sought-after Neu Haven of Antioch, with 5 bedrooms plus loft and a spacious 1st-floor den/office, 3.5 baths, 2 fireplaces, 2 staircases, and 4276 SF of elegantly appointed finishes, fixtures, hardwoods, 6-panel solid wood doors, and on-trend decor throughout. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters and island, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, and a huge walk in pantry. Dramatic entry with 2-story foyer, volume ceilings. Open floor plan featuring a living room, dining room, and spacious family room. Large 2nd-floor laundry room. Primary bedroom features a private en-suite bathroom with separate glass shower, huge tub, walk-in closet, dual vanity. Secondary bedroom also has en-suite bathroom with additional closet. Bedrooms 4 and 5 share an adjoining bath with dual vanity and separate tub and toilet -- each offers ample closet space. Spacious loft with hardwood flooring can be easily made into a 6th bedroom. New roof, gutters, and gutter guards. Full unfinished basement with 10-foot ceilings. Attached 3-car garage. Close to parks, preserves, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts, golf, and open spaces, local shopping, restaurants, entertainment, yet minutes from the Metra, I-94, and award-winning schools. Grab it fast. This one's coming in hot! Note: The photos, floorplan, and 3D Tour do not show the 5th bedroom next to the loft with the connecting bathroom to bedroom 4.
5 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $440,000
