5 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $449,900

Better than new with many top quality upgrades. Immaculate 2 story home shows like a model. Wide open first floor features a gorgeous kitchen with gleaming granite counters, tons of cabinets,pantry and full appliance suite. The dining area is generously sized and is adjacent to the family room.......with these 3 rooms being wide open to each other makes it the perfect place for entertaining family and friends. Need an in-law arrangement, well there is both a first floor bedroom/bath combo as well as a basement bedroom/bath combo. Upstairs you will find the rest of the bedrooms with the master bedroom being an oasis from all the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Very comfortably sized and with a luxury master bath offering dual sinks and an oversized walk in shower. For convenience, there is also his and hers walk in closets. 3 more bedrooms(2 with walk in closets) and an additional bathroom complete the upstairs. As if this is not enough, the finished basement is perfectly laid out with an enormous great room, bedroom and full bath. Large storage area can be easily finished if more room is needed. Everyone will appreciate the beautiful paver patio in the back yard that backs to open space.3 car garage and paved drive complete this superior home.