Do you need 2 home offices? This unique and spacious home has the perfect layout for optimum work at home situations.Country living and yet so close to town, shopping and schools. 5.2 acres with a 30x100 pole barn. 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths. This is a home that will accomodate so many lifestyles..in home office space, seperate quarters for in-laws or nanny, the possibilites are many.The kitchen overlooks the family room with cathedral ceilings and fireplace and opens out to a large deck. The seperate dining room is adjacent to the kitchen. Entertain family and friends in the large living room. This 4320 sq. ft. home has a spacious lay-out, large rooms and lots of privacy. Large en suite primary bedroom has sliding glass doors to private deck overlooking picturesque back yard. All the bedrooms are spacious.The Lower Level has a large Recreation room with Fireplace, 5th bedroom and office plus slider to outside. A large office or "Bonus Room" is located on the second level. There is plenty of storage and space in this home!!The pole barn provides space for the hobbyist or collector of "big" toys. Add to this a large, attatched 3 car garage.Much to love here at a moderate price.
5 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A criminal complaint filed Friday alleges that a mother has been trying, thus far successfully, to hide her 14-year-old son from being arrested after he was accused of shooting and killing a Racine teen on Sept. 3.
- Updated
The teen allegedly fled the state with his mother amid the allegations before being arrested in Illinois.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Authorities caught two teens who tried to flee in an alleged stolen vehicle at speeds reaching 90 mph in the 12500 block of…
Man wanted on drug warrants nabbed after he attempts to elude Kenosha police officers in apartment stairwell
Authorities arrested a man after he led officers on a foot chase, running in and out of apartment buildings on the city’s north side Wednesday night.
Mechanical issues with a vehicle eventually led to the arrest of a 22-year-old Kenosha man Wednesday.
- Updated
Foxconn reportedly is in the process of purchasing an already-built electric vehicle factory in Ohio.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Two convicted sexual offenders will move to the village after their release from prison, according to a news release villag…
- Updated
A 22-year-old Kenosha man faces four criminal charges after a fight reported Thursday night at a restaurant in Kenosha.
The Kenosha Unified School Board has approved changes that clarify the district’s mandatory indoor mask-wearing policy.
Arrest warrant issued for Zion man on felony charges in connection to high-speed chase with stolen car
A $10,000 arrest warrant was issued Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court for a 34-year-old Zion, Ill., man who faces two felony charges aft…