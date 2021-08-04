** THIS OPEN CONCEPT EASTMAN MODEL HAS SO MUCH TO OFFER** OVER 5,200 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE**THIS HOME HAS IT'S OWN PRIVATE POND THAT THE FENCED IN BACK YARD BACKS UP TO** THE POND IS GREAT FOR FISHING, ICE SKATING, AND VIEWING ALL SORTS OF WILDLIFE** CLUBLANDS OFFERS RUNNING TRAILS, PARKS, PONDS, FOREST PERSERVES** THIS HOME IS SO PRIVATE AND PEACEFUL, YET MOMENTS AWAY FROM DOWNTOWN ANTIOCH, WHICH OFFERS PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, FARMERS MARKETS, RESTAURANTS, SHOPS AND BOUTIQUES AND SO MUCH MORE** ** WHEN WALKING THROUGH THE FRONT DOOR YOU ARE GREETED BY A GRAND STAIR CASE AND 20 FT CEILINGS** GOURMET OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN, WHICH IS FULLY UPDATED** HUGE WALK-IN PANTRY** NICE SIZE ISLAND, ALSO USED AS A BREAKFAST BAR** UPDATED APPLIANCES** DOUBLE OVEN** EAT IN KITCHEN** WALK OUT THE KITCHEN SLIDER TO A BEAUTIFUL TWO TIER DECK, WHILE AT THE SAME TIME ENJOYING THE VIEW OF THE POND** MAIN FLOOR ALSO HAS A DEN/OFFICE RIGHT OFF OF THE GARAGE DOOR THAT LEADS YOU TO THE SPACIOUS THREE CAR GARAGE** WALKING UP THE STAIRS WALK RIGHT INTO THE LARGE MASTER BEDROOM** THE MASTER BATH IS ALL RECENTLY UPDATED** NICE WALK-IN SHOWER** HIS AND HER SINKS** HYDRO MASSAGE SPA TUB** NICE SIZE WALK-IN CLOSET** OTHER BEDROOMS ARE VERY SPACIOUS** LAUNDRY ROOM IS ON THE SECOND FLOOR FOR CONVENIENCE** FOUR OUT OF THE FIVE BEDROOMS HAVE WALK-IN CLOSETS** WALKOUT BASEMENT OFFERS 9 FT CEILINGS** 5TH BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET, CURRENTLY BEING USED AS A GYM** 3RD FULL BATHROOM WITH A MARBLE WALK-IN SHOWER WITH DUAL SHOWER HEADS** BASEMENT ALSO HAS A SECOND KITCHEN** GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING** HARDWOOD FLOORS JUST REFINISHED** NEW CARPET** NEW ROOF IN 2018** FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT THE WHOLE HOUSE** NEW HOT WATER HEATER IN 2016** BEAUTIFUL YARD THAT IS PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED AND VERY WELL MAINTAINED*
5 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $459,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATE/WATCH NOW: Man in custody for Thursday homicide; shooting victim collapsed inside grocery store
A 19-year-old Kenosha man was in custody Friday for a shooting that left a man dead Thursday afternoon.
Calling it the “gravest crime,” a Kenosha County Circuit Court commissioner on Monday afternoon imposed a $1 million cash bond for the suspect…
Kenosha Police arrested a 37-year-old woman in connection with a series of fires that were allegedly intentionally set at a home, Tenuta’s Del…
A 45-year-old Kenosha man is in custody on drug and gun charges after Kenosha Police served a warrant on his home on the 3500 block of 36th Av…
WATCH NOW/UPDATE: Gunfire that led to three-hour standoff with Kenosha authorities ends without injury as suspect arrested
- Updated
An incident involving gunfire in the 5500 block of 22nd Avenue ended in the eventual arrest of a suspect after a three-hour standoff with Keno…
A little more than 24 hours after violence took the life of a Kenosha man, gunfire marred a memorial gathering for the victim outside homes in…
Criminal case against man who allegedly purchased gun Kyle Rittenhouse used in fatal shootings delayed until after Rittenhouse trial
The criminal case against the 19-year-old who allegedly made the straw purchase that provided Kyle Rittenhouse his gun has been put on hold un…
Rapper Fetty Wap's 4-year-old daughter Lauren has died, according to a social media post by the child's mother over the weekend.
Four women arrested following altercation, including one who allegedly punched Kenosha police officer
Kenosha police arrested four women early Monday night following a fight that allegedly led to one woman punching an officer and a car striking…
- Updated
A reported recording of an alleged assault included the girl's voice saying “No,” “Ow,” “I don’t like it,” and “Stop” at least 34 times, according to police.