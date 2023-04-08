An interior professionally designed by HGTVS very own Tiffany Brooks helps make this house stand out from the rest. Easily one of the best homes in the neighborhood. Only 3 years old, this home has all of the modern amenities and features you would want. The home includes 6 bedrooms, 4 full baths, loft/music room, boxer style gym, a fully finished basement with a bar, wine cellar, and offices/play areas! Custom walk-in pantry with custom built ins in almost all of the rooms of the house This smart home includes a security system, cameras and smart thermostat. Right across the street from an amazing park as well as a pool house being built just down the road for the subdivision. This gem won't last long! All furniture, lockers, shelves, hot tub, piano, unattached built ins, artwork, TVs, weight equipment are all negotiable!!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $499,999
