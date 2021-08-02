5 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $209,900

MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED - HIGHEST & BEST DUE BY 7/28/21 @ 5PM. GORGEOUS RANCH IN COUNTRY SETTING!! This is a 5 Bedroom - 2-1/2 Bath Home with an Attached 2 Car Garage! Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling and Gleaming Wood Laminate Flooring! Foyer with Parquet Flooring! Eat In Kitchen Features Skylight, All Appliances Included, plus Pantry Closet! Master Bedroom has Private Bath featuring Ceramic Tile. Bedrooms 2 & 3 both have Double Wide Closet. Full Finished Basement Featuring Family Room, with L-Shaped Bar, and Bedrooms 4 & 5 (Escape Window in Family Room)! Storage Galore! 2-1/2 Total Baths Here! Huge Fenced Yard, with Perennials, Shed, and Deck for Entertaining! Newer Hot Water Heater! A/C approx 7 Years New! Culligan System hooked to Refrigerator Only. You will LOVE this well cared for home !!