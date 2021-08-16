 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $234,700

Very nice newer build (2004) raised ranch home! Sharp vaulted ceilings through the kitchen, dining area and living room for a wide open feel. Sliding doors lead to back yard balcony deck, great for cook-outs. The view from here is great - very peaceful backing to tree line and open spaces. Home features 5 bedrooms, 3 up and 2 more in the lower level, 2 full baths the master bath shared with the other 2 bedrooms upper level, and the 2nd full bath in the lower level. Very large family room space with above ground windows for plenty of light - does not feel like a basement at all - a bright lower level for a 2nd floor of living! Spacious laundry room/utility room. All appliances included. Central air. Freshly sealed driveway with extra parking to the side. Spacious yard, .31 acres. The sellers report they have been very pleased with the quality construction of this home, and enjoyed living here for the past 17 plus years! See this one soon!

