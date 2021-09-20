5 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $274,900

Fabulous 2 story home in Beach Park with 1 acre of land facing Greenbay Rd! Home has been totally remodeled from top to bottom, inside and out. Arriving to the property you pull up to a large Circle driveway and Beautiful landscaping. A welcoming front porch perfect for relaxing. Entering this home you will notice HW floors throughout the liv room, main floor bedroom, den/or extra BR, & full bath. Kitchen with cabinets galore, back splash, stainless steel appliances and kitchen area. Second floor offers 3 bedrooms that include a Master bedroom plus 2 extra nice size bedrooms and bathroom! Exterior offers back porch, 2 decks, 3 car garage all on 5 lots combined into 1 pin number totaling 1 acre!!Newer plumbing, electrical, high efficiency furnace, Windows, Siding, roof, water well n pump the list goes on! Very Low taxes.