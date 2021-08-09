 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $299,900

BEAUTIFUL, METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED 2STORY COLONIAL 4 BDRM 2.5 BTH, 3.5CAR W/CULDESAC LOCATION WILL NOT DISAPPOINT! BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN OFFERS NEUTRAL DECOR, 1st FLR HARWOOD FLRING, JACK& JILL STAIR, 36" OAK KITCHEN W/WORK ISLAND AND DINETTE W/ALL APPLIANCES. SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH GAS/WOOD FIREPLACE, SEP DINING W/PERGO, MASTER BDRM SUITE W/SITTING AREA, WALK IN CLOSET, MSTR BTH W/JACUZZI TUB, SEP SHOWER, SKYLIGHT, FINISHED BSMT INCLUDES; GREAT ROOM, 5TH BDRM, FULL BATH, STORAGE. GORGEOUS WELL MAINTAINED EXTERIOR, FENCED YARD, DECK W/GAZEBO , SHED, GARDEN, DECK, 2 ELECTRIC AWNINGS KEEPS YOU SHADED ON SUNNY DAYS. 3.5 HEATED GARAGE W/WORKSHOP AREA. NEWER IMPROVEMENTS INCLUDE: ROOF, A/C, H20, SOLAR PANELS, DRIVEWAY, ORIGINAL OWNERS. CLOSE TO SHOPPING.

