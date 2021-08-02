5 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $320,000

Come and see this two-story captivating home. Open-concept from the kitchen to the living space, there is plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy. The home is in a family-friendly neighborhood near a great park, this home is sure to go fast! Seller will be giving a credit of $3,200.00 towards closing cost. Taxes do not reflect Homeowner Exemption. Also a New fridge has been ordered and will be installed next week.