MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED. H&B due by 5/2/2021 @ 5pm. Gorgeous 2 story home in Beach Park's HeatherStone subdivision with GURNEE SCHOOL DISTRICT and Warren High School! Biggest model in the subdivision featuring 3,149 sq ft of living space and 3 car garage, perfect for a big family. Beautiful entry, high ceilings in living room with plenty of natural light flow. Family room with a cozy fireplace. Kitchen with granite counter-tops, new back-splash, island with a breakfast bar AND eating area. BONUS room on 1st floor can be aoffice, gym, or 5th bedroom. 1st floor laundry room. 2nd floor features 4 HUGE bedrooms PLUS loft. Master bedroom has its own private bath with separate shower and tub PLUS huge walk in closet. Full basement ready for your ideas. Neighborhood park at a walking distance. Make this you own, come and check it out. Note recent updates: Granite, backsplash, garbage disposal, water heater, carpet and lawn sprinkler system
5 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $324,900
