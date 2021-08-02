5 Bedroom Home in Brighton - $685,000

Original owners! This home was custom designed and built, very high quality materials and craftsmanship! Very well maintained, newer high efficiency furnace and high efficiency water heaters! Very private setting on 5 beautifully landscaped acres, rolling topography, quiet Cul de sac location, Gazebo with water. Some of the features are solid cherry cabinets, walk in pantry, multiple french doors, Amish oak floors, two fireplaces, walkout lower level perfect for an in-law arrangement, Jack and Jill bedroom, bathroom, impressive master suite with balcony, ceiling fans in all main rooms except living room, convenient 2nd floor laundry room, skylights in four season room, multiple outside entertaining options, landscape lighting, oversize 3 1/2 car heated garage, 1st and 2nd floor ceilings are vaulted or trayed! Plenty of room for a pool, 2nd garage or pole barn! And much more. A must see!