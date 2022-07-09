 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Franklin - $775,000

Nearly new & completely gorgeous 5 BR, 4.5 BA in desirable Franklin location. Sun kissed main is open, expansive, and full of thoughtfully planned spaces- perfect mudroom (w/ work space & drop center), walls of windows (overlooking neighboring farm, lending a legit farmhouse chic feel), formal DR connected to kit. via butler's pantry, study, half bath. Spectacular kitchen with huge quartz island is open to vaulted sun room. Fabulous finished LL with theater room, bedroom, full bath, rec room, plenty of light, 9 ft ceilings. Upstairs you find 4 BR, 3 full baths. 2020 Parade of Homes builder's model, filled with designer lighting, upgrades, GE Profile appl, high end window treatments, custom blinds, and more. Carefully curated, this stylish house immediately calls you home.

