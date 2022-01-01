 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $795,900

Spectacular setting! Beautiful custom partial stone ranch on 1.06 acres w/111' frontage on small private lake! Backyard oasis w/firepit nestled in the woods, awesome outdoor ''hangout'' shed & inground pool! This home looks right out of a magazine! Cozy living room w/stone FP, pan ceiling w/wood inlay & opens to the gourmet eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar island, custom extended white cabinetry, SS appls & tile backsplash! Tucked away mbdrm w/pan ceiling w/wood inlay, dream bath w/upgraded soaker tub, walk-in shwr & dual sink vanity! Walk-in closet that walks thru 2 the lndry for convenience! Gracious size secondary bdrms! Huge fin bsmnt w/exercise room, rec room w/sconce & recessed lighting, full bath, bdrm & very lrg strg area! Heated 3 car garage! Enjoy the subdivision walking path & lak

